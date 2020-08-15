Hustle for the Hungry 5K raises money for Loaves and Fishes

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Runners laced up their shoes for a good cause on Saturday.
Dozens of people participated in the first-ever Hustle for the Hungry 5K. The color run raised money for Loaves and Fishes to help them continue feeding those in need.
“We’re feeding about 4 to 5 thousand people a month, so the only income that we have is from community support. So we figured everybody’s into fitness, why not do something fun, colorful, to help feed the need,” said Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Leslie Ramone.
People of all ages participated, even 6-year-old Jaygen Applewhite.
“This is fun. This is my first 5k,” he said.
He came with his aunt Johnnie Mae Applewhite who volunteers for Loaves and Fishes.
She said this is an important cause.
“They feed, like she said, over thousands of people a week, so therefore there’s always going to need some water, some bags, some snacks, some food, some canned goods, some meat. So yes, this will help them continue to do for the people that come here and eat,” she said.
Everyone took home a medal, and special awards were handed out to the top finishers.
The real winner in the end, participants said, is Loaves and Fishes.
“I love color runs, and I love that this one really went for a good cause,” said Kelsey Deschamps.
During the coronavirus pandemic, this community support is vital.
“The numbers have been constantly increased since COVID started. Donations are way down. We did do a post last week for some water and we had outstanding community support for water. A lot of people donating and dropping off cases. So it helps, every little penny,” Ramone said.
Organizers hope to grow the event next year.
