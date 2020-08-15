Gov. Tate Reeves comments on potential seating capacity for college football

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - While a handful of conferences have already announced they will not be playing fall sports, Conference USA and the SEC have not - which means the Mississippi big three are scheduled to play on. Governor Tate Reeves was asked about the potential seating limitations on Friday.
“If we assign no additional executive orders, than the current guidelines allow for 25 percent of outdoor venues as the amount,” Reeves said. “What you can expect is the number will be in that ballpark, although probably a little bit less than that. It will not be a one size fits all. That’s one of the reasons we’re taking some additional time to look at it from a collegiate standpoint.”
