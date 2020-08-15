Golden Moon Casino in Choctaw reopens after a 5 month closure

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WLBT) - As you come into Golden Moon Casino in Choctaw, get ready to mask up and get your temperature checked.
Hundreds of high-rollers and risk takers must walk by a massive fever screening system to enter the casino. Dewitt Stevenson, a guest at the casino, was eager to get back to playing after the 5 month closure.
“I’ve been coming here for almost over 20 years and for it to be shut down like that -- it’s accustom to me. I got used to coming out here all the time,” said Stevenson.
There is a secondary temperature check and masks provided if necessary. Sanitizing stations are everywhere. Spokesperson Erica Moore said the COVID-19 precautions are important for the guests and workers.
“Today is all about welcoming those guests that enjoy the gaming experience that they have come to know and love. Face masks are required for temporarily a no-smoking facility. There are designated areas outside,” said Moore.
Cleaning staff in yellow shirts clean high traffic areas constantly and on a tight schedule. Every other slot machine is used to encourage social distancing.
“It is very important being in the situation we’re in today, in the pandemic. You gonna keep the mask on. But I think if everybody just participate, do what they supposed to do, keep they social distance together then we’ll be alright,” said Stevenson.
Moore said that other parts of the resort will open later to keep up with the demand.
