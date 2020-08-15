Ellisville community holds “Back the Blue” rally Saturday

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Community members gathered at The Hunters Edge in Ellisville for a “Back the Blue” rally.
Vendors sold “Back the Blue” goods including hats, flags and masks. There were raffles and concessions as well.
The proceeds from those purchases are going to help fund the needs of local law enforcement.
The crowd honored Ellisville police in training at the event and Senator Chris McDaniel spoke at 11 a.m.
People gathered from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. to hear the speakers and enjoy food, shopping and games.
Organizers say that the goal of the event is to show appreciation for local law enforcement.
