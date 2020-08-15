Coast Guard rescues four passengers near Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Early Saturday morning, the U.S Coast Guard rescued four passengers from a commercial shrimping vessel.
At 4:30 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile responded to a report that the vessel Cajun Made was traveling at a high speed approximately a half mile offshore Biloxi.
A 45 ft. response boat medium crew from the Coast Guard’s Gulfport station was sent to search for the vessel.
After they arrived, the vessel overturned. But, the boat crew was able to recover all four passengers from the water. Three adults and one child were rescued safely without any medical injuries.
The boat crew returned to the station where the passengers were evaluated by medical services.
