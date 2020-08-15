Cinemark announces reopening date for Gulfport theater

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Have you missed going to the movies? One coast movie theater is about to reopen for traditional ticket sales.
Cinemark 16 Gulfport has announced plans to reopen August 25.
The nationwide chain has been slowly opening theaters across the country. In fact, the Cinemark theater in Pearl reopened Friday afternoon with all movie goers and employees having to wear masks and practice social distancing. The theater also put other safety measures in place including spaces between seats and adding sanitizing stations.
For now, Cinemark is only showing what they call ‘Comeback Classic’ films perfect for the big screen like Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, and Ghostbusters, but new releases begin playing later this month.
The Grand 18 D’Iberville Theatre is currently open for private screenings only. For $100, you can rent the entire theater for your group of up to 20 family and friends. Showtimes are available from 3pm to 8pm daily. And, of course, the concession stand is open for snacks and drinks.
The Premiere Cinema at Edgewater Mall is still temporarily closed, but the company does have four locations open in Texas and Alabama. You can find updates on the reopening plans in Biloxi here>> https://bit.ly/341l7dQ
