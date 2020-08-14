Gov. Reeves places attendance cap on K-12 extracurricular activities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Reeves held a press conference Friday afternoon on the state of coronavirus in Mississippi.
In the press conference, he announced an extension to his social distancing order, including a statewide mask mandate, and has issued a crowd-size limitation on K-12 extracurricular activities. This means no more than two spectators per participant.
Each extracurricular event must also have a dedicated Safety Officer to ensure all social distancing measures are followed as well.
The governor has extended these orders for an additional two weeks until Monday, August 31 at 8:00 a.m.
“Sports and these other activities are instrumental in the lives of our young Mississippians. They teach discipline and responsibility in a way that can’t be replicated,” said Gov. Reeves. “That said, we are living through a pandemic.”
“One of my greatest concerns heading into this school season has been sports and those other events which cause the community to come out in crowds,” he continued. “Twenty-two players on a field is not going to overwhelm a local hospital. Two thousand people in a small school’s bleachers might.”
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 70,930.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.