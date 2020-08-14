Southern Miss-Tennessee Tech Football Game Canceled Due to OVC Decision to Cancel Fall Sports

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) - The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced Friday evening that its Sept. 19 football game against Tennessee Tech slated for Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium has been canceled due to the Ohio Valley Conference’s decision to cancel fall sports.
The Golden Eagles, which open the season at home, Thursday, Sept 3, against South Alabama, now have 11 games scheduled for the season.
“We have learned today with the OVC cancellation of fall sports that Tennessee Tech will not be able to play this fall,” said Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain. “Our focus now turns into exploration of potential opportunities for us to play a 12th game this fall for our football program.”
Below is the current Southern Miss football schedule:
2020 Southern Miss Football Schedule
Sept. 3 – South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 – Louisiana Tech*, TBA
Sept. 26 – Tulane, 6 p.m.
Oct. 3 – at North Texas*, TBA
Oct. 10 – Florida Atlantic*, TBA
Oct. 17 – at UTEP*, TBA
Oct. 24 – at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Oct. 31 – Rice*, TBA
Nov. 14 – at WKU*, TBA
Nov. 21 – UTSA*, TBA
Nov. 28 – at UAB*, TBA