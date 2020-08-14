Today’s temperatures are starting off in the 70s and will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. You should probably take your rain gear again today. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms. Even though today brings a good chance for rain, there will still be some rain-free hours too. New rain amounts up to about 1.5 inches are expected by Friday’s end, with isolated higher totals possible. Flooding rainfall will be possible, but unlikely. Our pattern could shift to a less rainy one in a few days as all of this abundant atmospheric moisture gets pushed to the south of our region and is replaced by somewhat drier air aloft. This should lead to lower rain chances by Sunday which may continue into next week. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Josephine continues on its west-northwestward track over the Tropical Atlantic. Good news for us, thankfully Josephine’s forecast track shows it turning north before reaching the Gulf of Mexico. We will still keep an eye on it in case of any changes. Hurricane season peaks next month.