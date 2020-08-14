Preseason Gridiron 2020: Stone Tomcats

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Stone Tomcats boasted one of the top rushing attacks in South Mississippi last season, averaging over 180 yards per game. With top running back Carlos Brown returning, fresh off a 1,500-yard season of his own, it's safe to say the team's plan of attack won't change much.
“We’re going to do the best we can to run the football,” head coach John Feaster said. “Our running game opens up the pass game, and the kids understand that. Last year was a new system for them, but same format. We’re going to run the ball first and take what the defense gives us.”
It takes time to adapt to a new system for any team. But as the youthful Tomcats got more reps, the comfort level, and win total, saw an increase, winning their final two games of the season to get into the playoffs.
“As the year went on, we improved,” Feaster said. “Like I said, we were very young – not to make any excuses. But we hit a lot of bumps in the middle of the season, but at the end of the season, I think we started to get on a roll, and our guys understood what we were trying to do a little better. Hopefully with this consistency, it will translate over, and we can pick up where we left off.”
While a playoff berth is certainly a milestone, some of the senior leaders are eager to keep building.
“We want more wins to get into the postseason,” defensive end Ethan Grady said. “We don’t want to just lollygag around, play around. We want to do more.”
“Definitely going to go further this year, I hope,” offensive guard Donovan Brookins said. “I feel like we got stronger, better and closer as a team this year. We’re ready to face some big teams, we’re ready to win. Get ready to see us in the playoffs again.”
After what has been a difficult and unpredictable off-season, the Tomcats feel confident about the work they’ve put in, and the future they have in store.
“Our biggest strength right now is our work ethic,” Feaster said. “Our kids have worked hard, and I’m proud of them. It’s the best offseason we’ve had since I’ve been working here. They picked up right where we left off.”
“Tomcats are coming ready to play, baby,” Grady said. “We’re coming.”
