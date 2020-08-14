Preseason Gridiron 2020: Stone Tomcats

“As the year went on, we improved,” Feaster said. “Like I said, we were very young – not to make any excuses. But we hit a lot of bumps in the middle of the season, but at the end of the season, I think we started to get on a roll, and our guys understood what we were trying to do a little better. Hopefully with this consistency, it will translate over, and we can pick up where we left off.”