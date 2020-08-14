Preseason Gridiron 2020: St. Martin Yellow Jackets

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - “We work,” said Tyrek Hendee, senior cornerback and wide receiver. “If you don’t come to work, then that’s just going to be the end of you right there. If we’re going to work, we’re going to work for real. We not gonna play around.”
If there’s any team that has a chip on its shoulder heading into this season, St. Martin has to be one of them. Despite mirroring the same 7-4 record they had in 2018, the Yellow Jackets came up one win short of clinching a playoff birth for the third consecutive year.
“It was hard for awhile, like it stung for a little bit,” said Terrick Bryant, senior offensive and defensive lineman said. “The expectation had been set to go to the playoffs because the team before us did it.”
“Teams now they just think they can come in and just beat us and do all they want, but we are going to show them that’s not going to do that,” said Hendee. “So that’s a lot of motivation for us right there.”
Coach Eddie Whitehead knows he has enough talent to win. The thing that draws concern is the virus and, of course, injuries.
“If we have some guys who are out, they might be a two-way starter for us,” Eddie Whitehead, St. Martin head coach said. “So not only are we missing an offensive starter, but a defensive starter. It could have a bigger impact on us than it would be say somebody who just platoons everybody.”
The Yellow Jackets have a number of play-makers on both sides of the ball, but Makia Herbert is in a class of his own. The senior is a Swiss Army knife who eclipsed 1300 all-purpose yards in 2019 and will now serve a new role as the starting quarterback.
“Me and my team got big hopes. I got to get the whole team ready,” said Herbert. “My wide receivers, I’m even focused on the defense. It’s not just about me, it’s about my whole team. They trust me and I got big shoes to fill.”
“He’s a winner. He competes, he wants to be the best,” Whitehead said of Herbert. “He’s just dynamic with the ball in his hands, he’s got natural ability. That’s a guy that’s easy to follow. If we’re going to make a mistake, I don’t mind making a mistake with him back there because I know he’s going to give me everything he’s got.”
He will have plenty of help.
Marquez Glispy will be a jump-ball threat at receiver with Aden Burney and Malik Toliver in the backfield, but a veteran offensive line is what will bring everything together.
“Two to three-year starters, Terrick Bryant. We got Will Baggett in from Starkville and he’s a big kid that’s going to really help us out,” said Whitehead. “We got about eight linemen that we feel real good about. That’s probably more depth than we’ve had in the past. As long as they work together we’ll have some good Friday nights.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.