Police: Woman found shot in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is investigating a shooting in Gulfport.
On August 14, 2020, at 7:08 p.m. officers responded to a shooting on 1800 block of 26th Street. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a hospital.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5900. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
