Pearl River Community College receives $1.8M grant for Student Support Services

PoplarvilIe, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River Community College received a $1.8 million Federal Student Support Services/TRiO grant for the years 2020-2025.
Student Support Services are supposed to help students who are low income, first generation or have a disability. The grant will help with tutoring, financial aid advice, career and college mentoring, transfer assistance and other services. The services are said to enhance a student’s academic success for graduation and attending a four year university.
“It means everything to the students to receive this grant. Especially now during COVID-19 they need our support, advice and assistance more than ever,” said Georgia Field, Student Support Services Director. ”We typically see students in our program begin to build up their levels of confidence, determination and sense of belonging. They begin to have academic confidence that they have never had before. We have a support system in place that lays the foundation for their academic successes. We have a great team in place that makes it all possible.”
Field said that Pearl River Community College has a unique set of challenges that will allow the faculty and staff to be creative in better assisting them with serving their students.
“Most of all, we are excited to get the new school year started,” said Fields. “And see students back on campus continuing to succeed.”
For questions regarding the services that PRCC Student Support Services department offers to students or if you would like to participate in the SSS Program call (601) 403-1469.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.