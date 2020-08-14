Pearl River Community College receives $1.8M grant for Student Support Services

“It means everything to the students to receive this grant. Especially now during COVID-19 they need our support, advice and assistance more than ever,” said Georgia Field, Student Support Services Director. ”We typically see students in our program begin to build up their levels of confidence, determination and sense of belonging. They begin to have academic confidence that they have never had before. We have a support system in place that lays the foundation for their academic successes. We have a great team in place that makes it all possible.”