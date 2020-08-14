New law provides provisions for absentee voting due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - COVID-19 should not keep voters from the polls. AARP Mississippi says voters should keep in touch with the Secretary of State’s Office and their Circuit Clerk to make sure they are prepared - especially older voters who are at risk for the coronavirus.
State Director Kimberly Campbell tells us whether you have been exposed or providing care for someone who has COVID-19 you can still cast a ballot through absentee voting.
Campbell said, “Absentee voting - you’ve got to check certain boxes, you’ve got to have certain documentation for things but what’s different this year is a box that pertains to COVID. And so we do want people to know that if you’ve been exposed, if you’re caregiving for someone that’s been exposed, you know, there is a waiver that you can also vote absentee.”
Absentee ballots will be available beginning September 21st.
The Secretary of State’s office says under a new law voters under a physician imposed quarantine due to COVID-19 can vote absentee as well as voters who are caring for a dependent that is under a physician imposed quarantine due to the coronavirus.
The Secretary of State’s office has submitted a request to the Attorney General’s Office for an official opinion regarding the definition of physician imposed quarantine to provide more guidance to county election officials.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.