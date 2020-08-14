National Guard engineers extending airport road

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport has partnered with the Mississippi Army National Guard to do some major road work in the airport’s business park.
Members of the Gulfport-based 890th Engineer Battalion are extending Superior Drive about 1/2 mile. They are also laying culvert along the way.
It’s a six-week project that began in July and will wrap up in a couple of weeks.
Airport administrators say it’s being done to attract new businesses to the area.
They also say it’s a great opportunity for soldiers to get additional training.
