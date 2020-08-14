“Let MS Vote” rally to be held Saturday in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi state flag continues to be a hot topic across the state, and the fight for those who want a referendum to give Mississippians a voice continues.
Local Pine Belt senators Chris McDaniel and Joey Fillingane have been outspoken on the “Let MS Vote” initiative.
Saturday, the two senators will take center stage at a rally to kick off the initiative. They’ll speak on why they believe Mississippi voters should have had the say-so on the change of the state flag, not lawmakers.
Sen. McDaniel stresses that it’s not about the flag, it’s about taking the voice away from voters.
“This isn’t simply about the design of the flag, it’s about the people having a process and a voice in the decision of the flag,” said Sen. McDaniel. “Whichever design the people ultimately come up with we’re going to be ok with. We just think the people should have the ultimate say in picking the flag.”
He took to Facebook, asking for volunteers to help gather signatures from each of the five congressional districts across the state.
If you’re looking to participate in the rally, it will kick off in Jackson at 2 p.m. on the steps of the state capital.
