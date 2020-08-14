Let Mississippi Vote! to hold press conference regarding proposed referendum on state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Let Mississippi Vote! is set to hold a press conference Monday, August 17, regarding a proposed referendum on the state flag.
According to the organization, Let Mississippi Vote! is a grassroots group of statewide volunteers who are fighting to give voters the right to decide which flag represents Mississippi.
“This is about a process,” they write, “should the people decide or should the decision be left to politicians and lobbyists in Jackson?”
Nearly a month ago, the state retired its state flag bearing the Confederate battle emblem. Since then, a commission has been formed to pick a new flag and Friday the top 9 designs were selected.
The commission will select a design to submit to the governor and the legislature on September 2.
Let Mississippi Vote! will also be holding a rally Saturday in Jackson with Senators Chris McDaniel and Joey Fillingane in attendance. It will begin at 2 p.m. on the steps of the State Capitol.
“This isn’t simply about the design of the flag, it’s about the people having a process and a voice in the decision of the flag,” said Sen. McDaniel. “Whichever design the people ultimately come up with we’re going to be ok with. We just think the people should have the ultimate say in picking the flag.”
