Diamondhead sets date for special mayoral election

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead residents will elect a new mayor in September to fill the seat left open by the recent passing of Mayor Tommy Schafer.
The nonpartisan special election will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Residents who are not registered to vote may do so Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 8 a.m - Noon. City Hall will open during those hours to accept voter registration applications.
Interested candidates must qualify by August 26, 2020 at 5 p.m. Candidate information packets are available at City Hall Monday - Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Those interested in running for mayor must have been a resident of Diamondhead for at least two years prior to the election.
