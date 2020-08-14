Department of Marine Resources budget on a shoestring

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Department of Marine Resources (DMR) has been operating under a stopgap budget since July 1. That has led to numerous programs administered by DMR being affected.
“Every project that DMR manages has received a stop-work order because of the funding issues that have come up,” said State Sen. Scott DeLano.
DMR only released information today detailing their current budget situation, even though those stop-work orders were issued on July 1.
The stop-work orders affected 38 different projects in all three coastal counties and almost every city. The projects total $27 million.
The projects are administered by DMR for the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) and Tidelands Fund programs. Not all of the projects are in the construction phase.
Some cities took on the burden of funding the projects to avoid costly contract penalties and other expenses that would come through stopping the work. That includes, the Brodie Bayou Public Access & Restoration project in D’Iberville and two in Biloxi.
“One is the West Biloxi boardwalk and the other is Eagle Point Park,” said Vincent Cree, City of Biloxi spokesman. “Eagle Point Park has a number of revenue sources, so we’re charging everything against the city or some other source. West Biloxi boardwalk, we’ve asked the contractor to keep working. The city will pay him if there continues to be a problem with the state.”
There has been discussion in Jackson about separating the dispute over GOMESA money from the DMR budget to make it easier to get the budget passed.
“We are working on a way for the state to, at a bare minimum get those $26 million of projects back under construction and get them back going,” said DeLano.
The Legislature has until August 31st to come up with a solution to the DMR budget. If no budget is passed by then, all 175 employees will be subject to furloughs beginning September 1.
The DMR Marine Patrol is fully staffed through August 31, but is operating on a “minimal budget” according to a press release issued earlier today.
