COVID-19 hits the Hancock County School District

“When students are quarantined, they become part of our distance learners group that can continue their instruction and assignments at home,” the school district said in a statement. “The parents of students that have been sent home to quarantine have been very cooperative and supportive of the district’s actions as we work to keep everyone as safe as possible. HCSD is grateful to have the support of our parents and community as we all work together to provide the best education possible to our students during the continued presence of COVID.”