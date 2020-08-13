Thursday’s forecast

This morning is off to a quiet start with mild temperatures in the 70s. We’ll heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s by this afternoon with a heat index up to around 104 degrees. It’s a good idea to grab the rain gear again today but some spots may still stay dry. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Even though today brings a good chance for rain, there will still be some rain-free hours too. While a few morning showers are possible, today’s highest rain chances for South Mississippi are expected mainly this afternoon. New rain amounts up to about 1.5 inches are expected by Thursday’s end, with isolated higher totals possible. Flooding rainfall will be possible, but unlikely. In the tropics, several hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles, Tropical Depression Eleven appeared disorganized on Thursday morning but is still expected to strengthen into a tropical storm perhaps as early as later today. Next name will be Josephine. The forecast track brings this system between Bermuda and the Bahamas by early next week. It’s not considered a threat to the Gulf Coast for now. But, stay tuned in case of any changes. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days. Hurricane season typically sees peak activity over the next four weeks.