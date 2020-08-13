Stone Co. jail dealing with COVID outbreak after corrections officers, inmates test positive

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Stone County Correctional Facility is working hard to contain an outbreak of COVID-19, said the county’s sheriff.
Sheriff Mike Farmer told WLOX that 10 corrections officers and two inmates have tested positive as of Wednesday. A couple of administrative staff members have also been out due to the virus, as well, he said.
To help maintain the facility while those employees recover, the sheriff said he signed a contract with a private firm to provide jail security while those officers recover. The two inmates who have tested positive are in quarantine.
WLOX will talk more with Sheriff Farmer on Thursday to learn how the regional jail is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and what measures are being taken to keep inmates and employees safe. We will update this story later in the day as we learn more.
