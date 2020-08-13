‘She goes with her gut': Mississippians react to Kamala Harris being chosen as Biden’s running mate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Politicians and everyday citizens are reacting to Joe Biden choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate, which is a first for a woman of color on a major party ticket.
“I am happy with the choice and I will do everything I can do to get out here and bring the victory home,” said the newly elected chair of the Mississippi Democratic Party and former State Court of Appeals judge Tyree Irving.
He said he is excited about Biden’s historic appointment of Senator Harris as his vice president. He believes they are the political powerhouse needed to win back the White House from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
“Student debt is skyrocketing, and the Biden/Harris ticket is committed to doing something about that, doing something about criminal justice reform and they will help people in my age group with preserving social security, medicare and those sort of things,” Irving said.
He also said Harris has dedicated her life to reducing poverty, crime and fighting for equality for all - serving as an attorney general and as a U.S. senator since 2017.
Irving said, “And she knows, she knows how to think, analyze issues and I guarantee when she talks it won’t be 140 characters of a tweet. It will be real substance about real issues and it will be the truth.”
“I think her record shows she chooses to do what is right. She goes with her gut,” said Mississippi Young Democrats President Jarrius Adams.
He says the 55-year-old HBCU graduate connects to the party’s African-American base and a new generation of leaders. Harris will be the first Black woman and the first Asian-American to appear on a major-party ticket.
“I think it will energize people of color, black folks and I do think young people will see something new and get behind it,” he stated. “I’m confident we will get the numbers we need in November but Kamala Harris is a really good choice.”
