Practice makes almost perfect for drive-thru COVID testing

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - While it’s not a perfect system, the COVID-19 testing process has become much more efficient and accurate since the pandemic erupted earlier this year.
Memorial Hospital set up another drive-thru testing clinic at the D’Iberville Community Center on Thursday. They say the testing process becomes more streamlined each time their mobile unit rolls up and their staff rolls up their sleeves to serve the public. They also say results are coming back faster.
“Back in March, it was like 10-14 days before we were getting results. We basically cut that in half with the use of several different labs in the region,” said Eddie Maddox, Memorial’s occupational medicine practice manager.
Maddox also said with each drive-thru clinic, new steps are found to make the process even smoother.
“We’ve gotten better with each event we’ve done. I think this will be the ninth or maybe tenth event that we’ve done,” he added. “We’ve got two crews that do these, and they’ve got it on point.”
Individuals are urged to visit the drive-up site if they have been experiencing flu-like symptoms, body aches, fever, coughing, sneezing, chills, or shortness of breath. Sick individuals are asked to stay in their vehicles and wait for assistance. Social distancing will be observed.
Only individuals that meet medical criteria during the screening process will be tested for COVID-19. For patients that have insurance, Memorial will seek reimbursement, however, no out-of-pocket expense or co-pay is expected at the time of service.
Testing is free for those that do not have insurance but meet medical criteria. For inquiries or other clinic locations, contact the COVID-19 Hotline at (228) 867-5000.
For more information about Memorial’s testing process, click HERE.
