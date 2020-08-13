Pascagoula Police asking for help identifying auto burglary suspects

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula Police Department is asking for help finding two people connected to a recent string of auto burglaries.
According to police, two people captured on home surveillance video are thought to be responsible for breaking into roughly 15 unlocked vehicles early Wednesday morning in southeast Pascagoula.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.