Pascagoula Police asking for help identifying auto burglary suspects

***WANTED: AUTO BURGLARY*** Pascagoula PD is requesting your assistance in identifying the persons of interest in the attached video. These two individuals are believed to be responsible for burglarizing approximately 15 unlocked vehicles in Southeast Pascagoula during the early hours on August 12th, 2020. We cannot stress enough the importance of locking your vehicles at night. We have had several citizens send us their ring camera videos like the one below. If you have any information regarding the identity of the individuals or the suspect’s vehicle please call us at 228-762-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.