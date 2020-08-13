Pascagoula Police asking for help identifying auto burglary suspects

By WLOX Staff | August 13, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 3:54 PM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula Police Department is asking for help finding two people connected to a recent string of auto burglaries.

According to police, two people captured on home surveillance video are thought to be responsible for breaking into roughly 15 unlocked vehicles early Wednesday morning in southeast Pascagoula.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

***WANTED: AUTO BURGLARY*** Pascagoula PD is requesting your assistance in identifying the persons of interest in the attached video. These two individuals are believed to be responsible for burglarizing approximately 15 unlocked vehicles in Southeast Pascagoula during the early hours on August 12th, 2020. We cannot stress enough the importance of locking your vehicles at night. We have had several citizens send us their ring camera videos like the one below. If you have any information regarding the identity of the individuals or the suspect’s vehicle please call us at 228-762-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Posted by Pascagoula Police Department on Thursday, August 13, 2020

