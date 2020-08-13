3 officers indicted for murder over Jackson man’s death in 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three police officers face charges after the death of a Jackson man in January 2019.
Anthony Fox, Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley are charged with second-degree murder for the death of George Robinson. All three turned themselves in Thursday and posted bond.
Several dozen first responders gathered at the courthouse to show their support for the officers facing charges. Barney and Fox now work at Clinton Police Department, which had at least 10 officers on hand.
Robinson died after a run-in with police. The coroner ruled the death homicide by blunt force trauma when he died two days later.
Witnesses claimed officers repeatedly hit Robinson with a flashlight and body slammed him.
“Where we are today in this case is that this is something that shouldn’t have ever been indicted and every police officer that works, particularly in Jackson and in this county, could find themselves in this position,” attorney Francis Springer said. “These officers were doing their job, no question. And we’ll show that when we can.”
Springer said he’s now allowed to disclose the details of the defense, but believes the lack of evidence against his clients will be surprising to a lot of people.
