122 North Gulfport Middle School students quarantined after teacher tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 100 students in the Harrison County School District are now quarantined at home after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district told WLOX that a teacher at North Gulfport Middle School noticed she had symptoms related to COVID-19. She stayed home Monday and went to a medical professional. When she found out she tested positive, she notified school administrators of her diagnosis.
The parents of 122 North Gulfport Middle School students have been advised to monitor their children for symptoms and follow all district health and safety protocols.
The students are continuing with their course work through the district’s distance learning program, either virtually or through printed packets, and the students would not be marked as absent.
