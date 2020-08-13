For Mississippi, Waffle House is the most popular place to eat during the pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing can keep Mississippians away from Waffle House. Not even a pandemic.
According to a new study from Top Agency, Waffle House was the most visited restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississippi.
Other popular restaurants visited by Mississippians were Longhorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, Chili’s and Cracker Barrel.
The study also found that casual dining has seen a 58% dip in business since the start of the pandemic. Fast food restaurants have also seen less traffic, with a 30% decrease in traffic.
The post popular dining-in restaurant picks across the country were Applebees, Chili’s and Olive Garden along with a plethora of steakhouses.
