Gulfport Job Corps Center may be redeveloping soon
Renovation work on the old 33rd Avenue school building that would expand the Gulfport Job Corps Center is getting back on track.
By Akim Powell | August 13, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 1:52 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration (ETA) will host the second and final public meeting for the Gulfport Job Corps Center Redevelopment Project.

The meeting will be conducted on Aug. 25, 2020 at City of Gulfport’s City Hall at 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, ETA has set guidelines to ensure the public is safe during the meeting and also model viewing on Sept. 4, 2020.

Public Meeting Guidelines Model Viewing Guidelines
Due to COVID-19, they have limited the number of people allowed in Council Chambers to seven citizens An appointment must be made to view the model, located at City Hall in a first floor conference room. Call (228)-868-5700 to make an appointment.
Reservations must be made by calling (228) 868-5700, in order to, attend the public meeting in-person. Viewing hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00AM to 4:00PM.
Anyone with the ability to join virtually via the “Go to Meeting” (www.gotomeeting.com) platform is encouraged to do so. On the day and time of the meeting, attendees can click on “JOIN” in the upper right corner of the “Go to Meeting” website, then enter the code 433128125
For those who wish to attend virtually, but are only able to connect by phone, the call-in number is 1-872-240-
3212.		 No more than seven visitors will be permitted to view the model at one time.
Visitors will be required to undergo a temperature check, conducted by the City staff person. A visitor with a temperature of 100.4 degrees (F) or above will not be allowed to enter the building and they will be advised to return at a later date.

Also, meeting and model viewing attendees are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Before entering, attendees will be met at the City Hall main entrance for a temperature check and health screening.

