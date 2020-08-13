Gulfport Job Corps Center may be redeveloping soon

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration (ETA) will host the second and final public meeting for the Gulfport Job Corps Center Redevelopment Project.
The meeting will be conducted on Aug. 25, 2020 at City of Gulfport’s City Hall at 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, ETA has set guidelines to ensure the public is safe during the meeting and also model viewing on Sept. 4, 2020.
Also, meeting and model viewing attendees are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Before entering, attendees will be met at the City Hall main entrance for a temperature check and health screening.
