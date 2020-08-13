Gulf Park Estates St. Andrews fire department breaks ground on new fire station

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A new fire station for the Gulf Park Estates St. Andrews Fire Department is a step closer to reality.
On Thursday, the department held a groundbreaking ceremony for its third fire station.
It was a moment Chief Wayne Emile has been waiting a long time for.
“We’ve been wanting this station for five years. We finally got everything approved and ready to go,” he said.
Unlike the department’s other two fire stations, the 6500-square-foot building won’t be in a flood zone.
“It’s going to be able to house three engines, two tankers, a ladder truck, a couple high water rescue trucks and a boat. So during the storms, everything is going to be confined inside, not in the weather like we have in previous years,” Emile said.
“This building will be a brand new out of the flood zone, very wind rated building that they’ll be comfortable in not only storing their equipment, but they’ll be able to hopefully ride out a storm here and be able to service the citizens during a storm,” said Randy Bosarge, Jackson County District 5 Supervisor.
The station will also include a substation for the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
“The community out here in Gulf Park Estates will have a Sheriff’s Department presence,” Emile said.
Emile is hopeful this new station will help the department improve its current fire rating of a 7, and he’s excited about the opportunity to offer better fire protection to the residents in this area.
“We’re ready to see this thing complete. Open the doors, and have all the public see all the trucks sitting outside when they drive by. It’ll be nice,” he said.
Construction is scheduled to start in September with hopes that it’ll be complete by June 2021.
