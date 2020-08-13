Funeral service arranged for slain Miss. trooper

By Justin Dixon | August 13, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 12:57 PM

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - A funeral service is arranged for slain Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper Lieutenant Troy Morris.

Lt. Morris was shot and killed on August 7 while working his second job for the postal service.

His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, August 15 at 1:00 p.m. at Westhaven Funeral Home Chapel in Hazlehurst.

The burial will be at the Damascus Church of Christ Holiness Cemetery in Hazlehurst.

