Funeral service arranged for slain Miss. trooper

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - A funeral service is arranged for slain Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper Lieutenant Troy Morris.
Lt. Morris was shot and killed on August 7 while working his second job for the postal service.
His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, August 15 at 1:00 p.m. at Westhaven Funeral Home Chapel in Hazlehurst.
The burial will be at the Damascus Church of Christ Holiness Cemetery in Hazlehurst.
If you would like to send flowers, click this link.
