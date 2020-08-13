Former Meridian Police Officer charged with extortion

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A former Meridian Police Officer has been charged with extortion under color of official right.
On Wednesday, FBI Agents and Task Forces arrested without incident and charged Royric “Roy” Benamon, 27, with two counts of extortion.
According to indictment, In April 2020, Benamon on two separate occasions allegedly pulled over drivers in the middle of the night in Lauderdale County. In exchange to not be ticketed, he received cash from each of the drivers. Following the public’s knowledge, Benamon resigned from the Meridian Police Department.
“Fighting public corruption is a top priority of this office, as our society is undermined when those in positions of power become corrupted and abuse the public trust for personal gain. We will continue to root out corrupt officials who endanger our communities and tarnish the reputation of our law enforcement who serve and protect us so honorably,” said U.S. Attorney Hurst.
Today, Benamon appeared for indictment before United States Magistrate Judge Linda Anderson in Jackson and the court released him on bond.
Benamon’s trial has been set for October 5, 2020 before Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan, III in Jackson.
If convicted Benamon faces maximum penalties of 20 years in prison for each count charged for extortion under color of official right. Each count also can merit a fine of up to $250,000.
