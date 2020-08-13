Coastal Family Health dedicates mobile van to Greg Wilson

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A mobile health clinic designed to help Coast communities has the face of a man who spent his career trying to do the same.
Coastal Family Health dedicated its mobile health van to Greg Wilson on Thursday. For over 14 years, Wilson worked as the clinic’s outreach program manager, spending much of that time working to help others.
The center’s mobile van is now named in Wilson’s honor. His family and friends were on hand at the dedication to celebrate the event and honor his memory.
Afterwards, they toured the mobile van which has been on site for all of Coastal Family Health’s drive thru COVID-19 testing sessions.
Greg Wilson passed away suddenly earlier this year. He was 61 years old.
For more information on Coastal Family Health and the 15 clinic in South Mississippi they run, visit their website here.
