CARES Act funds to provide assistance to child care centers affected by COVID-19

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services is dedicating $47 million of CARES Act funds to assist child care centers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Child care providers were hit hard by COVID-19, causing most centers to temporarily close during the pandemic and left many unsure if they would be able to restart.
“I often say child care represents the backbone of the workforce,” said Deputy Director Chad Allgood, deputy director of the Division of Early Childhood Care and Development. “Without child care, we couldn’t work. It is extremely important that we understand how important child care is, and the funding we receive is just part of the support that we can throw behind our child care providers.”
Three ongoing avenues of support are:
- $8.2 million in certificates that allow essential and emergency personnel to receive assistance in paying for child care.
- $13.9 million in enhanced rates and enrollment-based payments designed to help ensure child care centers survive the pandemic.
- $7.3 million to pay co-payments for parents to further stabilize provider income streams while eliminating an extra expense for families
In addition to these incentives, $4 million has been designated for providing PPE for child care centers. MDHS is also planning to use $13.6 million as one-time cash assistance for child care centers, and that project is in the final implementation phases.
Owner and director of May’s Little Lambs in Moss Point Mary Odom is no stranger to the tough times child care centers are facing because of COVID-19. After being closed for nearly four and a half months, the doors to Mary’s Little Lambs are open one again, but only at 60% capacity.
“I’m licensed for 58 and I have 35, so that’s a big drop, but we’re still having to pay the teachers to be here. So it’s very hard. It’s a challenging time for us also to make sure that we can pay our staff so they will be able to teach and take care of the boys and girls,” Odom said.
Parents are also eligible to apply for assistance from the CARES Act funding.
“I have five parents that have applied for it and one received their certificate on Monday, so it’s basically the same, and I had four to receive theirs on Tuesday. So they have a zero copay. So MDHS going to pay for everything. So that’s a blessing. That’s real good,” Odom said.
“Parents need to be able to work and contribute to the economic recovery of Mississippi without worrying about whether their children are going to be safe,” said Executive Director Robert G. Anderson. “Every day we see businesses filing bankruptcy as a result of this pandemic. We are committed to using all resources at our disposal to ensure child care centers survive and thrive.”
To learn more about the Division of Early Childhood Care and Development and how to apply for child care assistance, CLICK HERE.
