Breaking down President Trump’s payroll tax holiday order

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A payroll tax holiday for American workers is one of the few executive orders President Donald Trump signed this past weekend.
While it puts cash in your hands, it might cost you later.
It sounds like a tax break, but President Trump’s plan to eliminate the payroll tax does not make the payment go away forever. It delays it until the first of the year- meaning you will have to pay all of it back eventually.
The payroll tax refers to the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA).
FICA is broken down into two parts, Social Security and Medicare.
According to the Social Security Administration, every time a paycheck is received, 6.2% of it goes to Social Security. 1.45% goes to Medicare.
One of the biggest concerns for many Americans is how this will impact Social Security.
“When we win the election, when I win the election, I’m going to completely and totally forgive all payroll taxes without any way, shape or form hurting Social Security,” said President Trump. “That money is going to come from the general fund.”
President Trump wants to eliminate the payroll tax come tax time next year. But, it is important to note, he cannot do that without Congress.
For now, economic experts suggest saving cash for the unexpected tax bill that will come in 2021.
“Republicans don’t like the idea of a payroll tax cut for the very same reason that Democrats don’t and that is it doesn’t solve the problem,” said Mark Hammrick, Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com.
Another keynote is that this tax cut does nothing for the unemployed since the payroll tax comes out of paychecks.
Locally, in June, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security reported the Magnolia state had a 9.7 unemployment rate.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.