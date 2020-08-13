Amid COVID-19 pandemic, MGCCC enrolls nearly 1,000 students campus-wide

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - With schools across the Coast back in session, colleges and universities are now right around the corner. The Perkinston Campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is in the midst of their open enrollment, and students, teachers and administration are eager to get the ball rolling at Perk as registration takes center stage.
“We are working diligently every day to meet our enrollment goals and are very proud to say that just this week, during open enrollment, we have enrolled well over 900 students college-wide. So, we’re going very good as far as our goal as far as meeting our mark,” said MGCCC Perkinston and George County Campus Vice President Ladd Taylor.
Masks, plexiglass and social distancing reminders are among a few of the things that students can expect to see as they return to campus as early as next week.
“It’s exciting because we’re ready to see our students again. We are taking every precaution following CDC guidelines to ensure that our students and our employees are safe,” Taylor said.
A member of the student leadership team, sophomore Greg Hartley, has been waiting for this day since March.
“It’s been very painful for an extroverted person like me to be staying at home for a majority of the last few months. I’m just excited to be back on campus and to have the community that we have here,” Hartley said.
Amid the excitement of returning to classes is the excitement of the MGCCC football team’s defense of their 2019 National Championship.
“The Bulldogs are ready to defend,” Taylor said. “We’ve got a dynamic team that we’re ready to put on the field. When our athletes begin to check-in next week, they’re going to begin to get ready for that fall season of football eager and ready to defend that title.”
