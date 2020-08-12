Woman uses forklift to visit parent in Clinton senior care facility

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a real challenge to see a loved one in a senior care facility with the COVID-19 crisis.
But a Starkville woman named Jane Seale met that challenge thanks to her husband, Dan, and a hydraulic lift.
Jane Seale has been trying to visit her 93-year-old father, George Hill, at the Brookdale Senior Assisted Living facility in Clinton but coronavirus means visitation restrictions and her dad lives on the top floor.
So, much to her surprise, Dan Seale, her husband, rented a hydraulic lift from JWH Equipment on Highway 80 last Saturday and Jane Seale got to visit her 93-year-old dad - even though it was on a lift and through a window.
Seale says she is thankful because she has 3 friends who didn’t get to see their parents before they passed away because of the restrictions caused by the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.