Third suspect in Lamar County chase arrested in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A third suspect wanted after a weekend chase in Lamar County was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday.
The Hattiesburg Police Department said 24-year-old Sternell Johnson, also known as “KayNine,” was arrested following a traffic stop.
Johnson was wanted by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office after he and two others fled from a traffic stop on Highway 98 near Weathersby Road around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.
The car chase ended when the suspects’ vehicle crashed into a fence on Hillside Drive. The three men ran from the scene.
Rigel said deputies seized guns and approximately 3 pounds of marijuana and assorted ecstasy tablets from the vehicle.
Two of the men, 21-year-old Vincent Durr Jr. and 20-year-old Montrell Quinn, were taken into custody a short time later, according to Rigel.
Durr, of Bassfield, is charged with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, trafficking drugs while in possession of a firearm and three counts of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $125,000.
Rigel said the Prentiss Police Department has also charged Durr with murder.
Quinn, of Tylertown, is charged with trafficking drugs while in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $5,000.
