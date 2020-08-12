Third suspect in Lamar County chase arrested in Hattiesburg

Sternell Johnson (left) was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday. Montrell Quinn (center) and Vincent Durr Jr. were arrested over the weekend. (Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff | August 12, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 9:57 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A third suspect wanted after a weekend chase in Lamar County was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said 24-year-old Sternell Johnson, also known as “KayNine,” was arrested following a traffic stop.

Sternell Johnson was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Johnson was wanted by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office after he and two others fled from a traffic stop on Highway 98 near Weathersby Road around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

The car chase ended when the suspects’ vehicle crashed into a fence on Hillside Drive. The three men ran from the scene.

Rigel said deputies seized guns and approximately 3 pounds of marijuana and assorted ecstasy tablets from the vehicle.

Two of the men, 21-year-old Vincent Durr Jr. and 20-year-old Montrell Quinn, were taken into custody a short time later, according to Rigel.

Vincent Durr Jr. (left) and Montrell Quinn were arrested by the Lamar County Sheriff's Office after the chase. (Source: Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

Durr, of Bassfield, is charged with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, trafficking drugs while in possession of a firearm and three counts of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $125,000.

Rigel said the Prentiss Police Department has also charged Durr with murder.

Quinn, of Tylertown, is charged with trafficking drugs while in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $5,000.

