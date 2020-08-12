St. Martin’s Micah Harkey signs with Golden West College

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - It may have been the latest signing St. Martin has ever had, but head coach Charlie Pavlus and the Yellow Jackets added another athlete to their resume who will play college ball.
Senior guard and 2020 graduate Micah Harkey signed to play for Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California Tuesday afternoon. Harkey averaged nearly eight points and three rebounds per game in 2019.
So how is a kid from Mississippi now living the West Coast dream? While most high school football players use HUDL, Harkey put his highlights on the recruiting platform called FieldLevel, and the rest was history.
“They saw my highlights, Coach Pavlus sent them out to them. They ended up liking me as a player. Hit them up, got my number, and I’ve just been on the phone them ever since,” Harkey told WLOX.
“It’s great, I’ve been on FaceTime with my teammates. They’re all really welcoming, our apartment is two minutes away from the beach. The pictures are crazy, I just step outside and walk to the beach. Beautiful blue water, something we don’t have down here so I can actually, you know, swim in it.”
Harkey said that the Rustler coaching staff expect him to come in and be a “catch-and-shoot” type of player, but Harkey says he needs to improve his dribbling to open up his game moving forward. He also won’t be the only out-of-state recruit for the Rustlers as he’ll be joined by other recruits coming from Nebraska and Missouri.
