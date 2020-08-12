Slightly cooler morning. Hot & humid day ahead with scattered t-storms.

Temperatures this morning are slightly cooler than yesterday morning in the wake of line of showers and thunderstorms earlier overnight. More wet weather will be possible at times during the day on Wednesday. So, it’s a good idea to keep the rain gear handy today. Expect high temperatures to reach the lower 90s with a heat index up to about 107 degrees which might be slightly hotter than normal. Daily rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, tomorrow, and Friday with one to two inches of rainfall possible by Friday’s end. Even though each day brings a good chance for rain, there will still be some rain-free hours each day too. The weekend looks less wet but will still have at least a chance for rain. In the tropics, Tropical Depression Eleven in the Atlantic is forecast to become a tropical storm later today. Next name will be Josephine. It’s not considered a threat to the Gulf Coast for now. But, stay tuned in case of any changes. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days. Hurricane season typically sees peak activity over the next four weeks.