Scattered showers and storms possible today

We’re back in the heat and humidity today! We’ll warm up into the low 90s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible by the afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. For those that do, you may be able to cool down a little bit.
A few showers and storms may linger tonight. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Another round of scattered showers and storms is possible on Thursday and Friday. If we get more rain and cloud cover, we may be a little cooler with highs in the upper 80s.
In the tropics, Tropical Depression Eleven is still in the Central Atlantic. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine either tonight or tomorrow. It will continue to move west and northwest through the Atlantic. It’s too early to know if this will be a threat to the U.S., but it doesn’t appear to be a concern for the Gulf at this time.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.