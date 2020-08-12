Rolls-Royce’s Pascagoula facility expanding to build more ship propulsion systems for U.S. Navy

“We also want to recognize the NAVSEA Shipbuilding Industrial Base Task Force for their support through the DPA Title III process, and for recognizing what a vital role we play in the shipbuilding supply chain,” said Rediger. “Additionally, we would like to thank the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation for helping to coordinate the investment effort with the Jackson County board of supervisors, the Jackson County legislative delegation, and the state of Mississippi. This support and spirit of partnership have been instrumental in the success of the project.”