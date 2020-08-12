Rolls-Royce’s Pascagoula facility expanding to build more ship propulsion systems for U.S. Navy

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Rolls-Royce will upgrade its Pascagoula facility, allowing the company to manufacture even more ship propeller systems for U.S. Navy ships.
Millions of dollars in upgrades are coming to the Pascagoula facility, including construction of a new 26,000-square-foot building, with new foundry and machining equipment.
The facility expansion will bring new jobs that are considered crucial to the success of the advanced manufacturing facility.
In addition to workforce development and more jobs, the investment will also be compounded by support from other partner organizations, including land, roadway, and other infrastructure improvements.
The Defense Production Act Title III office will provide funding for the new building and additional investments will be made by Rolls-Royce, Jackson County, and the state of Mississippi.
“This community partnership between the Defense Production Act Title III organization and Rolls-Royce, along with Mississippi and Jackson County officials, is a major success for all involved,” said Daniel Redinger, the Head of Naval Operations for Rolls-Royce. “Rolls-Royce will improve our capability to serve Navy shipbuilding; the Navy will benefit from our added capacity; and Jackson County will add new, highly skilled jobs and a secure future for local industry. It’s a win-win-win and we are excited to be a part of this project.”
The Pascagoula facility manufactures most of the propulsion systems used by U.S. Navy ships, including aircraft carriers, destroyers and other vessels.
“On behalf of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, I thank Rolls-Royce for their continued investment in our community,” said county supervisor Barry Cumbest. “This expansion and new capital investment reflects their continued confidence in our workforce, strong business climate, and commitment to supporting our advanced manufacturing industry.”
The Rolls-Royce Pascagoula facility is the only private foundry and only one of two foundries in the U.S. qualified to cast and machine propellers for the Navy surface fleet.
“Jackson County’s winning formula of public-private partnership has yet again produced economic development success,” said George Freeland, the Executive Director of the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation. “With the modernization and expansion of the Rolls-Royce naval facilities to include casting and finishing of propellers, Jackson County continues to both expand and diversify its economy. This project is the result of a long term partnership between Jackson County, Rolls-Royce, our state legislative delegation, federal delegation, and state of Mississippi.”
In a recent announcement, the Department of Defense said, “This DPA Title III investment will protect and create jobs in the Gulf Coast region hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure critical capabilities are retained in support of U.S. Navy operational readiness.”
“We also want to recognize the NAVSEA Shipbuilding Industrial Base Task Force for their support through the DPA Title III process, and for recognizing what a vital role we play in the shipbuilding supply chain,” said Rediger. “Additionally, we would like to thank the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation for helping to coordinate the investment effort with the Jackson County board of supervisors, the Jackson County legislative delegation, and the state of Mississippi. This support and spirit of partnership have been instrumental in the success of the project.”
The investment in the Pascagoula facility follows one made at Rolls-Royce’s facility in Walpole, Mass., where a new 24,000-square foot building was constructed. The investments demonstrate the company’s commitment to the naval business and the resilience of its wider defense business despite difficult economic conditions.
Rolls-Royce pioneers cutting-edge technologies that deliver clean, safe and competitive solutions to meet the planet’s vital power needs. Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 70 navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers.
Annual underlying revenue was $19.1 billion in 2019, around half of which came from the provision of aftermarket services.
