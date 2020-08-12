Ocean Springs firefighters, police help mother of 4 after kitchen fire

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - After a kitchen fire ruined dinner plans for one family, Ocean Springs firefighters and police went above and beyond the call of duty to help them out.
Natalie Baylis was making Philly cheesesteaks for dinner Tuesday afternoon. Everything was going great until she opened the oven door.
“I was going to pop it in the oven, just to finish it off, melt the cheese. But when I opened up the oven, I noticed there was something else in there, and it was plastic, and it was starting to melt and catch on fire,” Baylis said.
She quickly called the Ocean Springs Fire Department, and they came to the rescue, in more ways than one.
“They also immediately went to my kids, to make sure that they were ok,” she said. “We were about to eat dinner, they pulled out their wallet and went and got pizza and made sure we could still eat.”
Firefighters also reached out to Lowes in Gautier to get Baylis a new stove. Store manager Dan Gares generously donated one, and firefighters delivered it to Baylis’ home that night.
Fire Chief Derek McCoy said this is what being a firefighter is all about.
“When we respond a lot of times, it’s people in need, and it’s our job to be there for them, and do everything we can to make it better, and that’s what we’re here to do,” McCoy said.
He calls it the second response.
“The second response is going above and beyond your call of duty, so to speak, and making that situation as good as you can possibly make it, and that’s exactly what they did,” he said.
Their simple actions are making a big difference.
“For whatever reason, they took care of it, and I don’t know why, but I can’t even say how grateful I am for that,” Baylis said.
Baylis said she plans to formally thank the firefighters and Lowe’s for their generosity.
