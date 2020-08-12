New details released in shooting death of Biloxi teenager

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New details have been released in the case of a 13-year-old shot to death in Biloxi.
Officers arrived at Covenant Square Apartments just before 4 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a reported shooting.
There, they located a 13-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He later succumbed to his injury.
While on the scene, officers found two witnesses present to the shooting, and investigators interviewed them.
Witnesses told police that the suspect, who is not being identified by WLOX due to his age, brandished a gun, pointing it at Middlebrooks while playing with it. Witnesses said the gun then went off, hitting Middlebrooks. After the shooting, witnesses said the suspect fled the scene on foot. He was also captured on video surveillance fleeing the scene after the shooting.
The suspect is being held at the Harrison County jail on a charge of with manslaughter with his bond was set at $250,000.
