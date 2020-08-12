The Mississippi State Department of Health preparing to close 13 WIC locations

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - – The Mississippi State Department of Health Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is preparing to close 13 food centers in Mississippi due to the transition to a retail food system via an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card.
On September 30, 2020, centers located in Rosedale, Ruleville, Okolona, Ackerman, Hollandale, Leland, Raymond, Dekalb, Raleigh, Eupora, Columbus and Southaven are scheduled to close. While, one food center located in New Albany is scheduled to close December 31.
“We are continuing to seek alternate locations in Columbus and Southaven,” said Diane Hargrove, Director of the MSDH WIC program. “We are also surveying WIC participants in New Albany and Eupora to determine unique ways to deliver food benefits and ensure access.”
These locations are closing due to low usage or the landlord chose not to renew the lease.
The last day to pick up food at the locations closing September 30 is August 28 and for the December 31 location is November 25. However, individuals are still allowed to pick up at any other food center they have access to in the state.
“We know this will be a challenge for some of our participants and we are doing everything that we can to supply them nutritious foods the best way that we can during this transition,” said Jameshyia Ballard, WIC Vendor Director.
Until then, it’s main goal is to make sure individuals have access to the food they quality for.
The new eWIC card will be piloted as early as January 2021.
