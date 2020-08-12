Media mogul Sumner Redstone dies at 97

Besides being ruthless, Redstone was known for being doggedly determined. In 1979, he survived a fire at Boston's Copley Plaza Hotel by gripping a third-floor window ledge with his right arm still inside. He suffered third-degree burns over half his body, his right wrist was nearly severed, and he was told he would never walk again. But he eventually recovered, and even was able to play tennis by strapping the racket to his wrist.