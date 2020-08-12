Jackson mayor extends curfew to curb spread of coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mayor of Jackson is extending a city-wide curfew to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The original order, issued on August 6th, prohibits non-essential travel from the hours of 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.
This order was renewed an additional 5 days.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is also extending “10/20” restrictions on gatherings to include parks.
The 10/20 rule limits inside gatherings to no more than 10 people with appropriate social distancing and no more than 20 people with appropriate social distancing at outside gatherings.
“The science is clear. Staying home, wearing masks and physical distancing are important to keeping each other safe,” said Mayor Lumumba. “Our commitment is to protect the health of our residents by any means necessary. We will get through this together.”
