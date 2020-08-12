Jackson Co. group rallies to honors law enforcement

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As calls to defund the police are being heard across the country, one South Mississippi group is pushing harder than ever to defend the law enforcement officers who serve the coast.
The Jackson County Republican Club hosted a rally Tuesday to honor law enforcement throughout the area. Dozens of people showed up to back the blue.
Sheriff’s deputies and police officers from several coast cities attended the event and many felt overwhelmed by the support.
”It just tells you that the community loves their police officers,” said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. “The community knows that we are human, we go home, we are married, we have kids, we have lives just like everybody else. And the people here know it. We live in the same community as these folks and they know us. And they know that we are regular people just like everybody else. But we are here and we serve and this big showing here tonight just tells me how much the community appreciates us.”
In addition to Sheriff Ezell, the rally also featured District Attorney Angel Myers as a keynote speaker.
