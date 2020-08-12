Hiring expo gives hope to job seekers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Goodwill South Mississippi and East Biloxi Community Collaborative teamed up Wednesday to help Mississippians get back to work.
Their hiring expo at the Biloxi Civic Center featured 18 businesses spread out across the facility to keep social distancing in effect. The goal for Wednesday’s event was to give people who lost jobs due to COVID-19 hope and opportunity.
“The unemployment rate here on the Coast is 10.7%, It’s more than double what it was in March, so we knew this was a really good time to have an event as such,” said Kimberly Hall with Goodwill of South Mississippi.
“We know that the $600 a week was equal to $15 dollars an hour in pay, so we want to help people find jobs and make that kind of money so they don’t need assistance like that,” added Allytra Perryman with the East Biloxi Community Collaborative.
For many, like Devin Wade, that includes hopefully getting a job, or at least make some contacts and build relationships with potential employers.
“Who knows, I might gain a new experience or something today,” Wade said. “Just something that’ll give me the wage or fulfillment of feeling like things are just normal now. Doing something is better than doing nothing at all.”
Employers included Memorial Hospital, Ingalls Shipbuilding, Domino’s Pizza, and Keesler Air Force Base along with several others.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.