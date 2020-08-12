Gulf Coast hotels adapt to changes due to COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Many hotels along the Gulf Coast had to make changes due to being affected by COVID-19. This year’s hotel bookings are down ten and a half percent compared to last year and 2019 was down 30 to 40 percent.
The Hyatt Place is one of many small to medium hotels that are allowing full capacity. But, according to the Mississippi Hotel and Motel Association, for the larger properties only half the rooms are being sold.
“We sell out a lot on the weekends,” said Erika Scicutella, Hyatt Biloxi Sales and Marketing Coordinator. “During the week it’s a little slower and corporate travel has been slower due to COVID-19.”
Scicutella says that the kitchen and bar are open 24/7, but has turned to grab and go only. Every morning the hotel will have pre-wrapped breakfast, which is also grab and go.
According to Ocean Springs Hotel Beatnik’s owner, Roxy Condrey, she said she’s not worried about opening during a pandemic. She’s optimistic because she started the development way before COVID-19 was something to consider.
“We’ve got a few things that we’re checking off the list right now,” said Condrey. “But, it’s looking pretty promising and we will be fully open this weekend.”
The Beatnik promises guests with four individual cabins, completed with wet bars, private outdoor showers, a pool and mediation garden. To ensure safety, the individual cabins will include self check-in to minimize close contact.
“We are happy to invite people to something new on the coast,” said Condrey. “We think that it’s going to be a different experience where people can enjoy, relax and get away for a while and hopefully experience some things that they’re not used to experiencing.”
